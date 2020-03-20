DENVER (CBS4) – The first snowstorm to hit Colorado since the coronavirus brought life to a screeching halt sent kids, adults and pets outside to play on Thursday. We spotted this pair of snowmen outside of a home in Louisville.
At the Cabela’s in Lone Tree a man and his dog were playing frisbee in the parking lot after doing some shopping. They stayed long enough to be in the background of a live report on CBS4.
On the highways it was a virtual ghost town with very few people out and about since many schools and businesses are closed and thousands are working from home. CBS4 Photojournalist Rob McClure said it felt like it used to feel when driving through a snowstorm in the 1980s and 90s, referring to the extremely light volume.
Outside of some traffic accidents and scattered power outages the storm didn’t cause too many problems except for travelers east of Interstate 25. Most highways were shut down for a time due to blizzard conditions. The weather cancelled many of Thursday’s flights at Denver International Airport.
#Snow #storm this afternoon/ evening at Denver International Airport.🥶 Nearly every flight canceled. #travel pic.twitter.com/XyPlTIqLc5
— Paul Thompson (@FlyingPhotog) March 19, 2020