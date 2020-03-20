NEW DETAILSRemains believed to be of Gannon Stauch found in Florida
DENVER (AP) – The Denver Police Department has agreed to pay a female commander $280,000 to settle a gender discrimination complaint against the former chief. Cmdr. Magen Dodge also would be assigned to lead the department’s internal affairs division as part of the settlement, which was announced Friday.

Former Denver Police Chief Robert White (credit: CBS)

The deal is pending approval by Denver City Council. The City Attorney’s Office says the proposed settlement is not an admission of liability but a chance to move forward.

Denver Police Settle Discrimination Complaint Involving Former Chief Robert White

(credit: Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Dodge filed the complaint in 2019. She says former Chief Robert White made sexist remarks, and she was retaliated against for speaking out. An internal investigation cleared White of wrongdoing.

Robert White announced his retirement last April.

