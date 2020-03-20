DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will remain in an unsettled weather pattern through Saturday with two more chances for a little light precipitation on the way. One of those is impacting the state right now with light mountain snow.

By late this afternoon and into the evening snow will be possible along the Front Range Urban Corridor as well. Accumulations will be light with 1-4 inches in the foothills and up to 2 inches in the city of Denver. Some places won’t see that much and a few spots could do slightly better. Below are two forecast models through 10 pm.

In the mountains it’s a similar story with most places along and north of Highway 50 picking up an additional 1 to 4 inches. Because of our complex terrain there could be some isolated higher totals.

One thing we are absolutely certain about is that there will not be any issues with strong wind like we saw yesterday. So if you have travel plans tonight please know that you could run into some wintry driving conditions, but you should not face anything like the blizzard conditions experienced by our eastern plains last night.

Looking ahead some slightly warmer weather should move into the state on Saturday along with another quick chance for some rain or snow. In the Denver area that chance would be around or after sunset tomorrow the way it looks right now.

Starting Sunday a warming and drying trend should settle into the region for a few day which will give us a chance to do some melting.