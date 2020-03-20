DENVER (CBS4) – The official snow total in Denver on Thursday as measured at the airport was 6.0 inches. The last time that much snow officially fell in the city on a single day was nearly four months ago.

Just a few days before Thanksgiving 2019, Denver received 8.0 inches on November 26. Since then the city had not received more than 5.0 of snow on a single day until Thursday.

The new snow brings the total for season in Denver to 52.9 inches. Through March 20, that is 10.4 inches above normal. So although we have experienced long stretches without snow, we are still running far above normal for the entire season thanks largely to the snow that feel in October, November, and February.

Total liquid precipitation on Thursday was 0.74″ which was enough to tie a record from March 19, 2003. It’s a also proof of just how wet the snow was with so much moisture.

The highest snow amounts on Thursday were mainly in the foothills of Boulder County where almost two feet of snow accumulated in the Nederland area.

Snowfall elsewhere ranged from just 2.0 inches in Greeley to 11.0 inches Centennial and Parker.

The additional snow expected on Friday afternoon will be light and any accumulation is expected to be very minor. A few areas could see up to 1 inch. Most areas will get far less. And many areas will not get any additional accumulation.

Another chance for precipitation will develop in the metro area this weekend with a rain/snow mix possible Saturday evening starting around 6 p.m. Otherwise the weekend will be dry but far from “sunny” with low stratus clouds especially in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.