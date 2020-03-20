DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are teaming up with the Denver Broncos, local businesses and nonprofits to hold a donation drive Sunday for healthcare providers. The Personal Protective Equipment drive will go from noon to 4 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.
As medical professionals respond to the coronavirus pandemic, PPE supplies are in critical shortage. The requested supplies will help protect healthcare providers so that they can care for patients in need.
RELATED: Coronavirus In Colorado: ER Doctor Says Hospital Supplies Being Rationed, ‘We Are Not Prepared’
Gov. Jared Polis ordered a stop to elective surgical procedures to preserve the personal protective equipment equipment. He said he believes Colorado is about two weeks away from meeting a deficit in PPE.
“Coloradans have been stepping up left and right to help our state get through this crisis,” said House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “Today we’re asking them to step up once again by donating any personal protective equipment they can spare. We will ensure that these critically needed supplies make their way to our hospitals, who are on the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19.”
RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Colorado ER Doctor Expects ‘Tsunami Of Illness … In About 9-10 Days’
Donations can be dropped off in Lot J on the north side of the stadium. Organizers of the drive said items will be collected using proper social distancing and handmade masks will not be accepted.
Items will be given to Project C.U.R.E. for distribution among Colorado healthcare providers.
These supplies are in critical shortage:
- Sterile and non-sterile gloves – unopened boxes, latex free preferred
- Hand sanitizer – unopened containers
- Bleach bottles or sprays – unopened containers
- Bleach wipes – unopened containers
- Isopropyl alcohol – unopened bottles
- Eye protection and goggles – unused in box or wrapper
- Clear face shields – These look like welders mask but are translucent, unused only
- Masks – tie, ear loop – unopened boxes only (no cloth masks)
- Respirator masks – N95, N99, P100 – all sizes in unopened boxes. Extra filters are also needed for these devices.
- PAPR respirators – 3M or MaxAir – unused. Hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, tubes to go with these units are also needed.
- Disposable gowns – unused isolation gowns
- Shoe covers – unopened boxes
- Biohazard bags – unused
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado