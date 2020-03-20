



– Colorado restaurant workers are praising a decision by Gov. Jared Polis to allow alcohol sales with takeout and delivery service.

“It’s going to help our sales, going to be better for our guests. I think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Charlie Johnson at DiFranco’s Italian Restaurant in Denver.

During the coronavirus outbreak restaurants are allowed to remain open in the state, but they can only offer delivery and takeout service. On Friday, Polis announced he is suspending a state rule which blocked restaurants from offering alcohol in those service. Johnson says a loyal following has supported them during this tough time and says this new decision will help keep them afloat until the coronavirus safety measures are lifted.

“You learn how to organize and be accurate very quickly. We have food coming off the stove. We want to box it, bag it up,” Johnson told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Polis also asked all utility companies to suspend service cutoffs in the state.

He also extended enrollment to sign up for health care coverage for those who have lost their job during the economic crisis, and requested a 90 day deferment of payment for consumer loans, like bank and car loans.

Also, through executive order, he asked law enforcement resources to not be used to enforce eviction orders.

“We can’t ask people to stay at home if we’re not giving them to tools they need to keep their home. Whether they’re renting or have mortgage payments. If people are going to stay in their home they need to have a home,” Polis said. “The spread of the virus was not your fault. You should not lose your home or utilities because a restaurant was forced to close down to prevent Coloradans from dying.”

Polis also announced new tax relief measures which extend the income payment deadline to July with no interest. A new economic council was also announced to help navigate Colorado’s future following the coronavirus pandemic. Several community business leaders serve on that council.

As for restaurant workers like Charlie Johnson, he has a message for all those who continue to support them.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, support your local restaurants.”