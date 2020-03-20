Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – With all that is going on in our world surrounding COVID-19, or the coronavirus, it can be a scary time for people considering hospice care for a loved one. That’s because older adults and people with underlying conditions are some of the most vulnerable to the virus.
DENVER (CBS4) – With all that is going on in our world surrounding COVID-19, or the coronavirus, it can be a scary time for people considering hospice care for a loved one. That’s because older adults and people with underlying conditions are some of the most vulnerable to the virus.
“If you have somebody who you think would benefit from hospice, which is a holistic, supportive and encompassing model of care at the end of life, don’t let the coronavirus deter you from that,” said Tony Kudner with Seasons Hospice.
Kudner says his employees are following all necessary precautions and even doing things like connecting families through Skype and Facetime.
“If it’s time for hospice, it time,” said Kudner.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado