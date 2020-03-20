Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are signing former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. The Broncos and Gordon have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $16 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed.
Gordon reportedly had a better offer from another team but wanted to stay in the AFC West. The 2015 first round pick is a two-time Pro Bowler. From 2016 to 2018, Gordon averaged 1,457 yards from scrimmage and 12.7 touchdowns.
In 2019, Gordon held out of training camp and returned in week 5 without a contract with the Chargers. He recorded nine touchdowns in 12 games last season