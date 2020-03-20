BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for three people who drove away from the scene of a shooting in Boulder. It’s believed one of them shot another man and injured him just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The crime took place in the 2900 block of Shady Hollow West, just south of Valmont Road and not far from the intersection with Folsom Street.
When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a bullet wound in his right upper thigh.
Police released a surveillance image of a red hatchback it’s believed a woman and two men drove away from the scene in. The image of the car was captured on 28th Street heading south from Valmont. It may be a Ford C-Max with model year of anywhere between 2013 and 2017.
The victim underwent surgery at the hospital after being shot.
Anyone with more information about the shooting, or who recognizes the getaway car, is asked to contact Boulder police’s Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Marples at 303-441-3345.