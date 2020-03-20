SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County asks visitors to go home. Lodging in that high country county closed on Thursday at noon because of the coronavirus.
The health care system in the area is small and cannot take an overload of sick patients.
On Friday, Arapahoe Ski Basin announced it would be laying off 430 seasonal positions, both full- and part-time, on April 1. They blame the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent state executive orders to limit gatherings to 10 people and to close downhill skiing operations until April 6.
“The outbreak has brought the local, national and world economies to their knees,” the ski resort stated.
Affected employees will get two weeks of pay, plus $.50 extra for each hour worked this season. They would also take their accrued PTO (paid time off).
The ski area will also pay monthly health insurance premiums for full-time seasonal employees for May and June.
Additionaly, 70 full-time year-round employees will be reduced to a 3/4 work schedule.
