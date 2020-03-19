(CBS4) – A potent snowstorm that is dumping heavy, wet spring snow across Colorado’s Front Range and on the Eastern Plains is causing major traffic problems. A large stretch of Interstate 70 was closed Thursday afternoon east of Denver, some lanes of Interstate 25 were also closed and an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a rollover crash in the morning.
I-70 EB/WB: Road closed between Exit 292 – US 36; Airpark Road and Exit 359 – US 24. UPDATE: Road is now closed both directions between Limon and Denver due to adverse conditions and multiple crashes. No estimated time to reopen. Use alternate route. https://t.co/OMaS2SDarr
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 19, 2020
The I-70 closure was put into place before 1 p.m. from Airpark Road east of Denver to Limon in eastern Colorado, according to CDOT. Officials said they weren’t sure how long the closure would last.
I-25 CLOSED SOUTHBOUND from Castle Rock due to multiple crashes near Greenland. Closure in place at Plum Creek, exit 181.
All detour routes are already plugged with. Many folks getting stuck. Please put off travel south to the Colorado Springs area for a few hours. S1 pic.twitter.com/qbDrp3PSS5
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 19, 2020
The I-25 closure was located in the Castle Rock area and stretches south to Monument. Southbound lanes were closed due to several car crashes near Greenland, and some involved semi trucks, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
“All detour routes are already plugged with. Many folks getting stuck. Please put off travel south to the Colorado Springs area for a few hours,” CSP officials tweeted.
The Adams County deputy was hurt in a rollover crash on I-70 near Watkins on Thursday morning where there were reportedly several crashes. Officials said the deputy was awake and talking before being taken to a hospital for treatment. The full extent of the deputy’s injuries isn’t clear.