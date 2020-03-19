CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – On Wednesday afternoon 11 NFL hopefuls took part in their own “Pro Day” at Elk Ridge Park in Castle Pines under the watchful eye of trainers from Landow Performance.
“It’s definitely a lot different,” remarked Giovanni Ricci, a tight end who played college football at Western Michigan. “I’m happy we could at least get something in.”
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, NFL teams have been barred from hosting prospects for pre-draft visits, and many school and universities have canceled their Pro Day workouts. So the trainers at Landow Performance filmed their athletes going through the typical Pro Day drills, and will send the footage to their respective agents so that they can forward on to NFL teams.
“It’s been crazy. It’s been crazy for everyone,” said Luke Juriga, a center from Western Michigan who had several visits with NFL teams canceled due to the virus.
“That was kind of my ticket to show the scouts what I could really do,” added Layne Bieberle, a wide receiver from Fort Hays State. “With all this going on it’s really unfortunate, but I’m glad we could come out here today and get a Pro Day in on camera.”