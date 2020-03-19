



– Students across Colorado are turning to online learning, as school districts have closed their buildings amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Students in Jefferson County were some of the first to start the program, and will now learn remotely through April 17.

“I am in my Language Arts class right now,” explained Olivia Zenzinger, a freshman at Pomona High School. “I’m in my room. It’s a lot different doing things online.”

Olivia and Soren Zenzinger are both Jeffco Public School students, and are learning how to do class online. They both were able to take home Chromebooks, and now access all of their lessons through the computer.

They said their teachers check attendance through a Google Doc the students fill out.

“You sign in for each class,” Soren explained. “And if you click absent, then you have to explain why.”

The Zenzinger’s say this new type of learning has been relatively smooth so far. Thursday was their second day of online classes.

“I think it’s really nice to just take your time so you can understand it all,” Olivia said. “You can kind of go at your own pace.”

However, some classes are a bit more difficult to do online. Soren is an arts student, taking dance and music. Usually those classes require in-person, group interaction, but teachers are getting creative.

“We all get on and we do a video chat during our class period for theater,” Soren said. “Then for dance our teacher gives us some choreography and we record a video of us dancing and send it in.”

Even choir class, is utilizing the online video chat feature.

With the two say remote learning is kind of neat, they both say it does come with some difficulties. Olivia told CBS4 the downfall, is having to figure things out on your own.

“When you’re in a classroom you can talk to other people and you can like ask people questions,” she explained. “And you can ask a teacher questions of the assignments.”

While this family know this is their educational experience for at least the next month, they’re trying to make online school a similar routine.

“My mom was very insistent that we kept our kind of normal schedule,” Soren said. “So we have to wake up, we still have to get dressed, make our beds, at a desk.”

Their mom, Rachel Zenzinger said so far, remote learning has been great.

“The teachers have been doing great and there are a lot of resources for everyone,” she said.

Jeffco said they are working with any students who don’t have access to internet or the resources they need to complete their work remotely.