TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The San Miguel County issued a shelter-in-place for residents effective Wednesday through at least April 3. The county is also now partnering with United Biomedical to test the county for coronavirus.
The county says they have several critically ill residents who need “intensive hospitalization.” They add there have been multiple cases of children under the age of 4 who are showing serious symptoms.
“We’ve entered a new and concerning phase that requires swift action. We have an opportunity to arrest the spread of COVID-19 and potential loss of life,” Dr. Sharon Grundy, County Medical Officer said.
Tests will be conducted by a blood draw from a health care provide. Those tests will go to a lab with projected results to come back within two days.
The testing period will last two weeks. The Colorado National Guard is helping with those tests.
The shelter-in-place includes prohibiting all gatherings and events larger than 10 people; events at day cares, private schools, recreation centers and libraries; all public transportation.
“Visitors to San Migual County are directed to return home immediately,” the county stated.
Violators to these orders are subject to criminal and civil charges.
It seems to be clustering in all the mountain ski resort towns or near ski resort towns. For example Gunnison, which is just south of Crested Butte has a lot going on including confirmed cases. Many Gunnison residents say that Gunnison area is semi locked down (people and cars being escorted thru town) but I don’t know that for an absolute fact. At least you can drive thru Gunnison .
With Telluride, the way the town sits in the valley, there is only one road in and out. The National Guard came to Telluride about 3 days ago all very innocently for COVID surveillance and testing. However it has been said by family of City/County officials that the County officials were aware of serious cases, anticipated that they would test positive, had planned for this declaration but kept everything on the quiet side so people didn’t start leaving town in mass.
elikane the article says The county says they have several critically ill residents who need “intensive hospitalization.” They add there have been multiple cases of children under the age of 4 who are showing serious symptoms.”
But…according to the state website, there are no confirmed cases in San Miguel.. Is this a case of trying to prevent it in that county, or…? More details please.