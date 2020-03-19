



– Younger people are getting coronavirus and health officials say many aren’t staying home or practicing social distancing.

“I don’t know how to communicate this any clearer than it’s been stated, but here’s the reality… with this disease people are often asymptomatic for several days while they are infected. And during that time they’re shedding plenty of virus to get other people sick. Though you feel good right now, does not mean you are not ill,” said Dr. Jason Persoff, Assistant Director of Emergency preparedness at UCHealth.

According to a recent CDC report, close to 40% of patients hospitalized with the virus are 20-54 years old. Dr. Persoff says younger people not only need to worry about their own health, but that of their loved ones.

“So if you can imagine endangering your own grandparents or older parents, that’s what we’re actually looking at,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The U.S. Surgeon General is even calling on celebrities, like Kylie Jenner, to go on social media and encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing. Emily Kleinfelter lives in Denver and contracted coronavirus. The 25-year-old shared her story with CBS4 as a warning to younger people who think the virus won’t affect them.

“I feel like it’s my age group that doesn’t see this as that big of a threat and I hope that even by me doing this somebody else sees me and understand that this is actually a big deal. Despite that I’m young and I’m healthy.”