DENVER (CBS4)– Crews with Denver Public Schools are still in the classroom during the extended break for students. They are deep cleaning all schools during the closure for coronavirus.
DPS assigns a crew to every school in the district. Those crews will conduct a deep cleaning at each location.
The school district wants to take advantage of the time they have to really do an in-depth job and that means a shift in focus.
“A lot of the appearance of cleaning has had to go out the window so we could focus on high-level disinfecting as well as the health and safety of crews as they clean various high-risk surfaces and lower-risk surfaces,” said Richard Archuleta, DPS Director of Operations.
