DENVER (CBS4) – A member of the Denver Nuggets organization has tested positive for coronavirus. The team announced on Thursday that the person is “under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation.”
So far it’s not clear what role the person had with the team.
On Wednesday Kroenke Sports and Entertainment officials said a food and beverage employee who worked at the Pepsi Center where the Nuggets play tested positive for COVID-19. That employee was sick but is reportedly feeling better and is in self-isolation.
Last week, the Pepsi Center and other NBA venues suspended all events for at least 30 days. The NBA season is on hold and it’s not clear if any more games will be played this season.