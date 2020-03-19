Comments
(CBS4) – A third person has died from coronavirus in the state of Colorado. The COVID-19 patient passed away in a hospital in El Paso County, officials told CBS4 partner KKTV on Thursday morning.
The patient was a man in his 60s. Officials said he had contact with a woman in her 80s who also died from the virus in the county. That woman had underlying health conditions and lived alone. They didn’t disclose what type of relationship the two people might have had.
The identity of the man hasn’t been released, and officials aren’t saying what hospital he died in.
A man in his 70s who lived in Weld County was the other person who died from coronavirus.
As of Thursday morning, more than 200 people have confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colorado.