(CBS4) – State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet has tested positive for coronavirus. Jenet, a Democrat who represents Commerce City, said she was informed of her positive COVID-19 test on Thursday morning.
Jenet said she experienced flu-like symptoms and got tested at UCHealth. She is now recovering at home.
“While I have had a confirmed case of bronchitis for much of March, my doctors have told me that it’s likely I contracted COVID-19 in the last few days. I am staying quarantined at home, and my children and husband are self-isolating. We will all get through this together, and I look forward to seeing my friends, colleagues and constituents when I’m better and no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others,” she said in a prepared statement.
