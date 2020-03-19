



– After community testing in Telluride and surrounding areas in Colorado revealed a high number of people with coronavirus, San Miguel County issued a shelter in place order. It’s the first in the state to do so.

In San Francisco, Peter Tyler has been living under the order since Tuesday.

“The streets are empty, which is a first. It’s kind of an eerie feeling. There are people out and about, but no groups of people,” said Tyler.

With a steady increase of positive cases in Colorado, many here are asking if it’s something they will see.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock discussed the potential, but says he and other city leaders across the state would prefer that type of order be made on a much larger scale.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for me to do that just as a City of Denver. As I participated in a conference call with about 53 mayors and city managers, we would prefer to have that happen as a region and but also as a state,” Hancock said.

The goal of a shelter in place order is to keep people home outside of necessary trips like to the grocery store.

Bob McDonald, the executive director of Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment says if used, it isn’t a reason to panic.

“It doesn’t mean that people can’t go outside and go for a walk. It doesn’t mean that people can’t go for a walk in the park, it doesn’t mean they can’t go for a hike. They could go to a number of facilities that are necessary for their own health and well being.”

Tyler says as time passes for him finding ways to pass the time gets easier.

“Using it to get productive writing gardening whatever I can to stay busy,” Tyler said.