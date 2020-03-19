



– While many people fear the fallout from coronavirus, some think the idea of sheltering in place or staying home might be even more terrifying. For victims of domestic violence, being trapped at home with their abuser is the worst case scenario.

“There’s going to be less accountability because people aren’t out in the community. They’re not expected to go to work necessarily out of the home so those opportunities for abusive behavior are going to increase,” said Amy Pohl the Associate Director for Violence Free Colorado.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

She says add to that loss of wages, childcare issues and health concerns because of COVID-19 and it could be a very dangerous time.

“I do expect that we’re going to see more instances of potentially physical abuse during this time and also just an increase in the use of those other kinds of abusive tactics like economic control, psychological control and emotional control,” said Pohl.

However, she reiterates that help will always be available even during a shelter in place. So, if you feel like you are in danger reach out.

“Domestic violence organizations across the state remain open. Their services might look a little different, their doors might not be wide open, but their phone lines are open. Advocates and volunteers are ready to assist survivors that are coming forward and needing assistance,” said Pohl.

If you need help or know someone who does, you can call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also chat with someone on their website https://www.thehotline.org/help/. There are also resources available at Violence Free Colorado’s website https://www.violencefreecolorado.org/find-help/.