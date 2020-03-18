DENVER(CBS)- Thursday is the first day of Spring and we have a blast of rain and snow set to take over Colorado weather. The change will be sparked by a deep low pressure trough that has been digging off the coast of California over the last few days. Right on cue as the Vernal Equinox occurs at 9:45 AM on Thursday.

This storm system will be tracking into the central Rockies between now and the weekend. This initially will bring heavy, wet snow into the mountains starting on Wednesday night. As the storm get closer to Colorado the Front Range may pick up a few showers Wednesday night with rain and snow moving in by Thursday morning.

For the morning commute. That rain will change over to snow on Thursday afternoon. At this point Denver and the northeastern plains have a Winter Storm Watch in place for Thursday morning into Friday morning. Wind gusts for many across northern Colorado may see wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph which will cause limited visibility for part of Thursday into Thursday night. The Front Range Foothills and mountains have a Winter Storm Warning for more snow.

The western mountains of the state will be the first to get hit with the heavy snow. Many areas may see up to a foot of snow from Steamboat down to Telluride.

Blizzard condition are likely from southern Wyoming into western Nebraska Thursday into Friday morning with gusts of wind up to 50 mph! We may see blizzard-like or blizzard conditions in parts of northeastern Colorado as well.

The storm should be moving out by the weekend with snow in the mountains still possible this weekend while the front range and eastern plains will dry out.