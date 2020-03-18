Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some evacuations near a fire in Jefferson County were lifted Wednesday morning. The fire near Foxton started burning on Tuesday.
The fire burned in the area of River Road and Resort Creek Road. It actually started as three separate fires that have burned at least 50 acres near the Platte River.
An evacuation center has been set up at Elk Creek Elementary for anyone impacted by the evacuations. No one has been injured.
Investigators are looking at whether the fires were intentionally set.