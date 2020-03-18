We’ve had a beautiful week for most of Colorado with temperatures running well above average. This is going to come to a drastic end late on Wednesday night as our next system starts to impact the Front Range.

Late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, we could see rain on and off in the Denver area and parts of the eastern plains. During this same time, we should already be getting heavier snow in our mountains. Late on Thursday morning or early afternoon, we expect the rain to fully change over into wet, heavy snow for the Front Range. Along with the snow and rain, we’ll also have quite a bit of wind statewide.

There are numerous alerts and advisories in place from late Wednesday night through early Friday morning. Now that we are in March, this will be more sloppy, wet snow. Be careful shoveling.

Starting with the Winter Storm Warning, which covers areas from Fort Collins to Douglas counties. We could pick up 4 to 10 inches of snow along with gusty winds. The Foothills and Front Range mountains could pick up 9 to 18 inches of snow. The Eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories cover all mountain areas from northwestern to southwestern Colorado. The northern and central areas will see 6 to 12 inches of snow, while southwestern Colorado could get 8 to 14 inches. Yuma and Kit Carson counties in eastern Colorado could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, along with very gusty winds.

Next up, we have a Blizzard Warning for northeastern Colorado. This area is expecting 3 to 7 inches of snow, along with 55 mph winds. Travel will be very difficult, if not impossible, along I-76 and I-70. If you are a long haul trucker or have to drive in those areas, please come prepared for possible closures.

All of this will quickly clear, by Friday morning we should be dry again in eastern Colorado. The mountains could still get some snow through Friday. Although it won’t be as heavy.