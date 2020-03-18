DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water wants to ensure people their water supply is safe during the coronavirus outbreak. They say there’s no need to stock up on bottled water.
“Any virus does not survive the treatment process that we provide at our treatment plants,” said Todd Hartman with Denver Water.
Denver Water serves 1.5 million people in the city and surrounding suburbs. Officials say they follow drinking water regulations established by state and federal health officials designed to stop waterborne pathogens from contaminating drinking water, including a virus like COVID-19.
“Denver Water’s water supply is safe to drink. We have treatment protocols that deal with viruses. Obviously there are more viruses in the world than this one,” Hartman told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Since the coronavirus outbreak many people have been buying up bottled water in a panic, leaving some store shelves empty. Officials hope by reminding people that tap water is safe to drink, it leaves more bottled water for people who need it.
“I know that a lot of people are buying water, and that’s certainly their prerogative, but people should feel comfortable, very comfortable drinking Denver Water’s treated supply,” Hartman said.