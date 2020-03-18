Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Water closed access to Waterton Canyon during the coronavirus pandemic. There is no timeline on when the popular recreation area will reopen.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Colorado grew to 183 on Tuesday evening. Nearly 1,800 people have been tested.
“Waterton Canyon is a popular recreation destination and we recognize the closure will create inconveniences,” said Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water, in a statement. “Closing the canyon will help ensure employee and public safety.”