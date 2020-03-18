



As Coloradans deal with extra time on their hands and gyms close, more people are looking for ways to get fit without the crowds. It’s leading to good business for sporting goods and fitness stores.

“We got a constant line of 10 cars waiting. Then (we) bring one up, load them up, and on to the next,” said Ryan McGrotty.

He and his brother, Shane, own Rep Fitness, a maker and seller of home gym equipment. They have been constantly filling orders because gyms are closed and people want to workout.

“Our equipment helps people stay healthy and that’s huge,” said Shane.

They have had up to quadruple the number of orders on everything from dumbbells to exercise bikes, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. They are only selling online and letting people pick up at their warehouse in Denver. If you want it shipped, you have a one-week long wait.

Eric Franzmeir was one of the customers picking up a home gym Wednesday. He says it wasn’t easy finding the things he wanted.

“Well, all of our gyms have shut down so we wanted to stay fit,” he said. “We saw a bunch of stuff leaving I guess not being available on like Amazon, online and even other sites so I was quick to pull the trigger on these.”

The McGrottys say even though COVID-19 closings have boosted sales, they aren’t relishing in it.

“I mean the increased business is great, but we would rather have it all blow over and things get back to normal as soon as possible,” said Shane.

The McGrottys say you don’t have to buy a whole lot of equipment to get or stay fit. Jump rope or some sandbags are great exercise tools, and ,of course, you can always go for a run alone or ride your bike.

