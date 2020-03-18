



Small business owners who aren’t in the restaurant and service industry are worried about how they will survive this economic ground stop.

“We are very, very nervous,” said La Quta Leverrett, the co-owner of Artistic Apparel, Graphics & Signs.

From their Aurora shop they make everything from signs, posters and banners to customized embroidered apparel.

“We’re very proud that we’ve been able to do this for 12 years. It’s kind of sad that in one breath, we could potentially close,” she said.

Their biggest clients are universities, schools, churches and athletics. All of which stopped or dramatically cut back orders as events and classes were canceled. This puts the livelihood of Leverrett’s employees as well as her business in jeopardy.

“We have staff who have been with us for 12 years. They need to work and so we need help, we need help to keep them working.”

She encourages fellow businesses to buy locally instead of outsourcing and pleads for government leaders to help provide a way through this mess.

“Help, give us some relief, or some guidance on how we can better help our customers,” she said.