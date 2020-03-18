



– Two Colorado lawmakers are now under self-quarantine. Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Jason Crow both met with a Coloradan in Washington a week ago who has since tested positive for coronavirus. Both announced their quarantines on Tuesday.

Gardner is a Republican and Colorado’s junior senator and Rep. Jason Crow is a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District. They are now among at least 16 members of Congress who have begun avoiding contact with others since COVID-19 began to spread in the United States.

“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” Gardner said.

That announcement followed a lunch meeting Gardner had with other Republican senators on Capitol Hill. The Washington Post reported Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also at that meeting. CBS4 showed video of Gardner leaving that meeting making eye contact with and smiling at people in a hallway but not making any physical contact with anyone.

Later, Rep. Jason Crow announced he was also self-quarantining as well.

“Even though I have no symptoms, we have to treat any possible exposure with the utmost caution and for that reason, I will self-quarantine,” Crow stated on Tuesday night.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there are now 183 positive coronavirus cases in Colorado. It was announced Tuesday that a man in his 70s died from the virus in Weld County. He is the second death in the state.

