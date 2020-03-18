San Miguel County Ordered To Shelter-In-Place For 2 WeeksThe San Miguel County issued a shelter-in-place for residents effective Wednesday through at least April 3.

8 minutes ago

Local Restaurant With Ties To ItalyLocal restaurant is learning how to navigate operations now that take out only is the option for them.

19 minutes ago

Robbie's Hope Helping Teens Handle Mental Health Side Of Social DistancingRobbie's Hope is helping teens navigate the stress and anxiety that can be caused from social distancing.

24 minutes ago

In Weld County School Bus Drivers Are Now Dropping Off Food For StudentsAs thousands of students across northern Colorado have an extended spring break due to coronavirus concerns, dozens of Weld RE4 School District employees are still driving buses each day to feed the students.

34 minutes ago

Due to Coronavirus Stores Begin To Offer Special Hours For Older Adults And Those With Health ConditionsWith coronavirus leaving many store shelves picked over before the day is over, some are offering early hours in the day for those most vulnerable during the pandemic.

46 minutes ago

Major Weather Changes On ThursdayWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

46 minutes ago