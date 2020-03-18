SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The San Miguel County issued a shelter-in-place for residents effective Wednesday through at least April 3. The county is also now partnering with United Biomedical to test the county for coronavirus.
The county says they have several critically ill residents who need “intensive hospitalization.” They add there have been multiple cases of children under the age of 4 who are showing serious symptoms.
“We’ve entered a new and concerning phase that requires swift action. We have an opportunity to arrest the spread of COVID-19 and potential loss of life,” Dr. Sharon Grundy, County Medical Officer said.
Tests will be conducted by a blood draw from a healthcare provide. Those tests will go to a lab with projected results to come back within two days.
The testing period will last two weeks. The Colorado National Guard is helping with those tests.
The shelter-in-place includes prohibiting all gatherings and events larger than 10 people; events at daycares, private schools, recreation centers and libraries; all public transportation.
“Visitors to San Migual County are directed to return home immediately,” the county stated.
Violators to these orders are subject to criminal and civil charges.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado