CBSN DENVERGov. Jared Polis is discussing Colorado's response to coronavirus (Watch Live)
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Symphony has postponed the rest of its season because of coronavirus. The season was initially scheduled to continue through May 11.

(credit Colorado Symphony)

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

The postponement is in line with Gov. Jared Polis’ guidelines to limit gatherings to 50 people or less. On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock banned gatherings of groups of 50 or more people. This follows the closure of city buildings and venues and restaurants and bars.

As for the Colorado Symphony, there has been no announcement on a new schedule. Tickets to those events will be honored at a future date.

Comments

Leave a Reply