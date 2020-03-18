Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s state Capitol is now closed to the public indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of the social distancing guidelines explained by Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Some staff will be allowed to work at the state Capitol on a limited basis. Members of the public cannot visit the building until further notice.