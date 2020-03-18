Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Many Colorado families are looking for options on how to avoid getting restless while staying inside because of coronavirus. Getting outside or waiting for delivery should be approached with caution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 is spread from person to person through respiratory droplets.
A Colorado epidemiologist says “social distancing” is critical.
“If you are getting your groceries delivered bring it in, before you open up the container, wash your hand before you unload any of your food, and wash your hand before dealing with your food, basically just wash you hands all the time,” said Dr. Katie Suleta.
She says even though kids are not catching the virus as badly as other age groups, they can still spread it.
