DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new website to help Coloradans stay informed about coronavirus.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Colorado grew to 183 on Tuesday evening. Nearly 1,800 people have been tested.
Denver and Eagle Counties are the two counties with the most number of positive cases; 38 and 34 respectively.
On Tuesday, a man in his 70s in Weld County died from the virus. He is now the second death in the state. The state reports 20 people are hospitalized.
State officials say there will not be any drive-thru testing sites in Denver this week. A drive-thru site is scheduled for Routt County.
The website will be updated at 4 p.m. each day. It includes information on how to get tested, prevention and resources.
