DENVER (CBS4) – Kroenke Sports and Entertainment officials says a Legends employee who worked at Pepsi Center tested positive for having coronavirus. The food and beverage employee last worked in the “back-of-the-house” area on March 11.

Coworkers who worked closely with the individual were notified.

The employee is reportedly feeling better and is self-isolation.

Last week, Pepsi Center, and other venues, suspended all events for at least 30 days.

