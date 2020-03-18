Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Kroenke Sports and Entertainment officials says a Legends employee who worked at Pepsi Center tested positive for having coronavirus. The food and beverage employee last worked in the “back-of-the-house” area on March 11.
Coworkers who worked closely with the individual were notified.
The employee is reportedly feeling better and is self-isolation.
Last week, Pepsi Center, and other venues, suspended all events for at least 30 days.
