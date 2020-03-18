Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– During the coronavirus pandemic, there have been many instances of neighbors helping neighbors. Now, a businesswoman in Loveland is helping out by providing free farm fresh eggs to those who need them.
Sara runs a commercial egg business in Loveland. For the past few days, she’s been giving away her eggs for free to those who need them.
She had her eggs for sale at two stores that have since closed their doors. So, she had some left over and knew just what to do with them.
“I decided that I should do something to help the freak out at the grocery stores after seeing the empty shelves on Facebook,” said Sara.
She gave away 150 dozen eggs on the first day and she plans to keep going. The porch eggs will return this weekend and are free to those who need them with a four dozen limit.