DENVER (CBS4)– Starting Wednesday, Floyd’s 99 Barbershops in Colorado are closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns over COVID-19 have resulted in school closures, government closures, bans on large group gatherings and business closures across Colorado.
The Floyd’s location at 12th and Broadway has been closed since Monday when some customers coughed, prompting the shutdown.
A cleaning crew and managers conducted deep cleans on Wednesday. It is unclear when Floyd’s will reopen.