DENVER (CBS4) – New information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows there are 216 coronavirus cases in the state. The number of hospitalizations also went up — to 26 people.
Denver County saw an uptick since Tuesday with 43 cases. Eagle County has 39 cases.
The age group with the most cases changed to those in their 40s, but Coloradans in their 30s and 50s tied for second most cases.
More than 2,300 people have been tested.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced multiple ways to help Coloradans who lost their job because of the pandemic, or need help with child care.
Those who wish to donate money can do so at HelpColoradoNow.org.
