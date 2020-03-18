Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Interfaith Community Services is asking the public for help as they’ve seen twice as many people needing their help. They provide emergency food, clothing and utility assistance.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Interfaith Community Services is asking the public for help as they’ve seen twice as many people needing their help. They provide emergency food, clothing and utility assistance.
They say donations are “almost non-existent,” and they expect to see even more people needing help because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The nonprofit served 4,000 people in 2019 with $470,000 worth of food and clothing.
Donations can be made online or at the rear entrance of their office at 1553 Clinton Street during business hours.