WEATHER ALERTBlast of rain & snow set to take over Colorado, watches and warnings in effect
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Aurora News, Colorado News, Coronavirus


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Interfaith Community Services is asking the public for help as they’ve seen twice as many people needing their help. They provide emergency food, clothing and utility assistance.

(credit: CBS)

They say donations are “almost non-existent,” and they expect to see even more people needing help because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The nonprofit served 4,000 people in 2019 with $470,000 worth of food and clothing.

Donations can be made online or at the rear entrance of their office at 1553 Clinton Street during business hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply