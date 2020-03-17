JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents in Foxton because of three separate fires. The fires started Tuesday afternoon.
The fires are near Platte River and Foxton Roads. Platte River Road is currently closed, and deputies have closed “half” of Foxton Road.
An evacuation center has been set up at Elk Creek Elementary. Nurses will be on hand, sheriff’s officials say.
It is unclear if any structures are threatened. There are no reports of injuries, yet.
Castle Rock residents may have received an evacuation notice, but Castle Rock police say there is not an active fire in their area.
Castle Rock residents, if you have received a Code Red evacuation notice, it is in reference to a fire in Jefferson County. They are not sure why we are receiving their Code Red, but rest assured we do not have an active fire here. https://t.co/XvkDfTALXl
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) March 17, 2020
A cause of the fire is under investigation.