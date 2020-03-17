BREAKING NEWS2nd COVID-19 Colorado death reported in Weld County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents in Foxton because of three separate fires. The fires started Tuesday afternoon.

The fires are near Platte River and Foxton Roads. Platte River Road is currently closed, and deputies have closed “half” of Foxton Road.

An evacuation center has been set up at Elk Creek Elementary. Nurses will be on hand, sheriff’s officials say.

It is unclear if any structures are threatened. There are no reports of injuries, yet.

Castle Rock residents may have received an evacuation notice, but Castle Rock police say there is not an active fire in their area.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

