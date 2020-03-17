



– The Suncor Commerce City refinery experienced an equipment malfunction Tuesday evening, resulting in a yellow smoke plume over the facility. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was notified around 6 p.m. that one of the Suncor air blowers had failed.

Suncor shut down the failing unit, and state officials do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the community. The refinery’s air blowers keep air and catalyst circulating. This malfunction led to the release of a yellow, clay-like catalyst in the air.

Earlier this month, CDPHE announced a $9 million settlement agreement with Suncor Energy to resolve more than 100 air pollution violations committed by the company’s Commerce City oil refinery. Officials are calling the settlement “historic,” as it is the largest penalty against a single facility for air pollution violations in the state’s history.

The settlement also resolves an incident in December, when a clay-like catalyst spewed from the refinery causing ash to cover cars and homes in several surrounding communities. Suncor said the substance was non-hazardous, and the result of putting too much torch oil into what’s called a fluidized catalytic cracker unit.

Officials with CDPHE said they closely monitoring the incident Tuesday night at Suncor and will conduct a follow up investigation.

As a precautionary measure, Suncor sounded a vapor release alarm and initiated the refinery’s response plan. The company blocked off Brighton Boulevard for safety reasons and employees at the refinery successfully shut down the piece of equipment.

“Our first priority is the safety of our employees, contractors and neighbors,” stated Jessica Denencier, a spokesperson for Suncor. “We are concerned about the situation and take it very seriously.

The company told state health officials that they notified the Air Pollution Control Division and the Adams County Local Emergency Planning Committee. Suncor has also been in communication with the Tri County Health Department.

Security personnel at Suncor used handheld devices to monitor the area for a range of materials, including hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, and found no elevated levels. Suncor officials said they would review data from air monitors around the Suncor refinery.