DENVER (CBS4) – Mapleton Public Schools helped feed students who rely on free and reduced lunches on Tuesday. The school district was forced to close, extending Spring Break because of the coronavirus.
District officials say they handed out nearly 1,000 meals across several locations on Monday.
“It means a lot, it helps out a lot, because I have four kids and I have a fiancé, and he’s the only one that works, so I only have one income, so it helps out a lot,” said Laura Rae Rodriguez.
The school district is one of several that are offering “grab-and-go” meals for the next few weeks.
