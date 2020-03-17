DENVER (CBS4) – Nordstrom announced late Monday that they will be closing all stores in the United States and Canada to help slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. They are one of the first national retailers to take such drastic action. The current closure is planned for two weeks beginning March 17.
“On behalf of everyone at Nordstrom, our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19. This includes not only those diagnosed with the virus, but also their friends and family, those whose jobs and schools have been impacted and so many more. Our focus is, as always, on the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities,” Erik and Pete Nordstrom said in an email to all customers.
Nordstrom says all employees will receive pay and benefits during the temporary closure, as well as receiving additional resources to help them get through this challenging time. The company will still offer shopping online and will continue to offer online pickup and curbside services at full-line stores if local regulations allow.