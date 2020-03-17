BREAKING NEWS2nd COVID-19 Colorado death reported in Weld County
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, MSU Denver


DENVER (CBS4) – Metropolitan State University Denver officials confirmed they have their first COVID-19 case. The university’s president, Janine Davidson, shared the news with the community on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

She says the employee was last on campus on March 11. That person is now self-isolated at home.

Last week, the university moved education to remote learning. On Tuesday, employees, aside from critical personnel, were also told to work from home.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply