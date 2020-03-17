Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Metropolitan State University Denver officials confirmed they have their first COVID-19 case. The university’s president, Janine Davidson, shared the news with the community on Monday.
She says the employee was last on campus on March 11. That person is now self-isolated at home.
Last week, the university moved education to remote learning. On Tuesday, employees, aside from critical personnel, were also told to work from home.
