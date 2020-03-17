DENVER (CBS4)– There’s no doubt that the game of basketball runs through Kobe Sanders blood.
“Were you named after Kobe Bryant,” I asked the Chaparral senior. “Yes I was, I was named after Kobe Bryant and my older brother was named after Jalen Rose,” said Sanders.
And now with the basketball world on hold, the 2-time all-state selection is channeling his own Mamba Mentality and trying to avoid going stir crazy.
“I just don’t even know how I’m going to work,” said Sanders. “I guess I’ll do pushups and situps and stuff.”
So you might find him at Cottonwood Park in Parker working on his game because his hoops career isn’t over. This week Kobe committed to play college ball at Metro State University of Denver.
“Metro State is close to home and my parents can come watch the games,” said Sanders. “I love the coaches there and I think their future is going to be bright.”
“What do you hope to accomplish at Metro?” I asked Sanders. “Win a RMAC championship and probably an national championship, I think we can do it.”