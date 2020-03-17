(CBS4) – Jeff Linder has resigned his position as head basketball coach at Northern Colorado and has taken the same position at the University of Wyoming. Northern Colorado made the announcement official on Tuesday afternoon.
Linder guided the Bears to a record of 80-50 during his four years in Greeley, including three consecutive 20-plus win seasons, a first for the UNC program.
“I would like to thank Coach Linder for what he has done for UNC and our men’s basketball program,” Director of Athletics Darren Dunn said via the official release. “Under Coach Linder, our basketball team has excelled in the classroom and on the court and they have been great representatives of UNC. We wish Jeff, Kelli and their family all the best.”
The school has named Associate Head Coach Steve Smiley as the interim head coach and a search for the new head coach is already underway.