DENVER (CBS4) – The fear over coronavirus is spreading discrimination against Asian-Americans. Over the course of the past few weeks, attacks targeting people of Asian descent have increased around the world.
The Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Colorado says there haven’t been any cases filed in Denver, yet.
However, there are some reports of verbal harassment.
“Obviously when there’s a lot of fear and kind of unrest in the community, it has bring out the worst in people unfortunately,” said Arash Jahanian.
Jahanian says hate crimes are often underreported. He says victims of such crimes need to know there’s support and resources available.