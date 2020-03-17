



– The Dumb Friends League wants to encourage people working from home to consider if it might be a good time to adopt an animal. Their centers continue to take in new animals but the nonprofit is adjusting its practices in response to the COVID-19 outbreak but hope to find homes for animals during the pandemic.

“We’ve had to make some changes here how we’re operating at the Dumb Friends League,” said Maia Brusseau, public relations manager for the Dumb Friends League. “If it is not an emergency to relinquish pets, please consider waiting until this is all over. A few other shelters have had to close so we’ve been managing a very high demand here.”

Some shelters in the metro area have stopped adoptions services because of the coronavirus outbreak, meanwhile dozens of animals were admitted into the Dumb Friends League centers this week. But they are operating with limited staff and requiring appointments to keep the number of people inside a facility low at all times.

“Our adoptions teams were very busy on Saturday and Sunday. People were telling them that part of the reason they were adopting is because it was a good time, they were going to be home for several weeks,” she said. “They knew it would be a great time to kind of introduce their pet into their homes and get to know their pet.”

Brusseau says they are not turning away any pets and they still have several needing a home. Not just cats and dogs but also bunny rabbits. People interested in looking at adoption can visit both their Denver and Castle Rock locations. The increase in workers at home allows people to consider introducing pets to their families when they have more time to spend with them.

“When we’re all trying to be as healthy as possible, there are so many great ways that pets can enhance our lives,” Brusseau said. “We have several animals that need to be adopted and are going to do better in a new home then they are being here in the shelter obviously.”

Not only can it help humans with emotions related to this change in lifestyle but force them to get some exercise when they are spending so much time outside.

If you’re experiencing any symptoms or do not feel better, staff ask you to hold off on adopting a pet. Also, if you are a high risk individual for COVID-19, you should avoid visiting one of their centers. This is the standard precaution many organizations are following to keep visitors safe and avoid spreading the virus to any of their staff and volunteers or others at their facilities during operating hours.

“Pets can be so beneficial to your mental and physical health. They can get you outside for walks,” she said. “Listening to a cat’s ‘purr’ or petting a dog’s soft fur can be so calming. It can help alleviate anxiety and stress, which we could all use right now.”

For more information about pets available for adoption, visit www.ddfl.org.