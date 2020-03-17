Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced he is self-quarantining after having contact with a Coloradan who tested positive for coronavirus. The Coloradan was visiting Washington, D.C.
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced he is self-quarantining after having contact with a Coloradan who tested positive for coronavirus. The Coloradan was visiting Washington, D.C.
“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” he stated on Tuesday.
Gardner started his quarantine on March 11.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there are now 183 positive cases. A man in his 70s died from the virus in Weld County. He is the second death in the state.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado