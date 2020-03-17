DENVER (CBS4)– The coronavirus pandemic is forcing some workers in Colorado to make difficult decisions on the job and at home. As of March 16, there are 160 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado.
Janitors, teachers, firefighters, health care and airport workers joined a virtual news conference on Tuesday. They shared their personal stories of working conditions during the response to coronavirus.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
One passenger service assistant at Denver International Airport said that workers have not been given any special training for how to handle coronavirus. He believes that trying to keep those vulnerable passengers safe is a priority.
Workers also pushed for unity, better protective gear and procedures to keep themselves and others safe, as well as more training on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic on a local level.
The Service Employees International Union Local 105 is an organization made up of more than 8,500 health care, property service, and airport workers in Colorado.